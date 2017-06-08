vSpeaking Podcast Guest Spot on vRealize Automation

Quick post. I had the pleasure and honor of being invited back to the vSpeaking Podcast hosted by Pete Flecha and John Nicholson to talk about vRealize Automation use cases. Alongside me was Aaron Patten of Solidfire to discuss the same topic.

https://blogs.vmware.com/virtualblocks/2017/06/08/vspeaking-podcast-episode-47-vrealize-automation-use-cases/

Was a fun 30 minutes where I talked about using vRO workflows as Anything-as-a-service to manage your infrastructure (a common use case was snapshots) and Aaron spoke about Storage Policy Based Management in vRA. On a related note, the 7.3 release of both vRO and vRA really improved the SPBM integration–which is great timing as the Pure Storage Virtual Volume support is about to be released.

Anyways, take a listen! Thanks Pete and John for having me on!